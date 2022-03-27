COLUMBIA - On Sunday, a Columbia pastor shared with the local community about his experience in Poland helping Ukraine refugees.
Rev. Chris Cook spoke to his congregation at Parkade Baptist Church along with any other Columbia residents who wanted to hear about his time volunteering overseas.
He said what he saw in Poland was neighbors loving neighbors.
"If you could say that a country has this kind of corporate adrenaline rush," Cook said about how the Polish helped Ukraine refugees. "There was that sense that we got to take care of the Ukrainians, and we got to take care of them. And we got to make sure they're okay."
According to the United Nations, more than 3.8 million refugees have left Ukraine due to the Russian invasion. Poland has received more refugees from Ukraine than all other European countries combined. As of March 26, more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees had fled to Poland.
"Of all the nations on the earth, probably Poland best understands what Ukraine is going through right now," Cook said.
Cook said he thinks Poland's memory of the 1939 invasion of it's country during World War II fueled the people there to be so generous and hospitable towards the Ukrainians.
"I saw the Ukrainians treated with such great dignity and respect that I stopped referring to them as refugees," Cook said. "And I started referring to them as guests because they really were being treated as guests."
For Columbia community members who listened to Cook share his experience, it was a chance to get a more rounded picture of the humanitarian crisis happening on the other side of the world.
"It gives me hope that people are helping out each other," Columbia resident Joy Rissmiller said. "When you're mostly hearing about the war and all the people that are killed, it's a really great thing to know that there are people that are being kind and taking care of their neighbors."
Another person who attended said Cook volunteering connected their community to those in Poland.
"This is a direct connection between one church in central Missouri, the middle of nowhere in Missouri, reaching out around the world to contact people who have a need to find someplace to stay," Mexico resident John Mathews said.
The Biden administration announced the United States would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and other displaced people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. However, Cook said there's a much greater need.
"And I have been in Poland, I'd say that's just a drop in the bucket," Cook said.
According to Cook, if anyone wants to help Ukrainians, they could donate to the Future Leadership Foundation.
"100 percent of the money goes to help the Polish as well as Ukrainians take care of refugees," Cook said.