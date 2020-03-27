Columbia pastor tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - John Drage is a pastor at MU's The Rock Campus Church. In February 2019, he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Now, he has tested positive for COVID-19 and viral pneumonia.
Drage announced it in a video on his blog.
"I couldn't even walk across the room without being winded," he said.
KOMU 8 previously reported on Drage while he was training for a triathlon after his cancer diagnosis.
In his blog announcement, he said he went to the hospital and was tested for flu and COVID-19.
"After about a week and a half, we got the results back and I have coronavirus," Drage said.
He also said his wife and kids have been tested.
"We don't know what this means," he said. "We're going to fight."
