Columbia pastor tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA - John Drage is a pastor at MU's The Rock Campus Church. In February 2019, he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Now, he has tested positive for COVID-19 and viral pneumonia.

Drage announced it in a video on his blog.

"I couldn't even walk across the room without being winded," he said.

KOMU 8 previously reported on Drage while he was training for a triathlon after his cancer diagnosis.

In his blog announcement, he said he went to the hospital and was tested for flu and COVID-19.

"After about a week and a half, we got the results back and I have coronavirus," Drage said.

He also said his wife and kids have been tested.

"We don't know what this means," he said. "We're going to fight."