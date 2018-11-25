Columbia PD announces new Community Outreach Unit officers

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday which four officers will be added to its Community Outreach Unit.

CPD said officers Scott Lenger, Matt Rodriguez, Gamal Castile and Phillip Shull will be added to the unit. The four officers will join the current Community Outreach Unit of officers Justin Anthony and Tony Parker.

The unit will work in two-officer teams in assigned areas around town, CPD said. Officers will also handle calls for service in their assigned areas.

The Community Outreach Unit hopes to open lines of communication and rebuild partnerships in the city, CPD said.

Transition dates for the four new officers assigned to the unit have not been set yet, police said.

The unit will continue to be overseen by Sergeant Mike Hestir and Lieutenant Geoff Jones, according to CPD.