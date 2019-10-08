Columbia picks new finance director

COLUMBIA - After a year-long search, the City of Columbia named a permanent director of finance Tuesday morning.

Matthew Lue, the current finance director for the city of Warrensburg, was announced as Columbia's new director of finance by Columbia City Manager John Glascock, according to a press release. Next month, Lue will replace Janet Frazier, who served as the interim director of finance since September 2018.

"It is an honor to be able to join this great community and maintain the City's mission to serve the public through democratic, transparent and efficient government," Lue said in the press release. "With my family being from Mexico, Missouri, I spent a lot of time in Columbia growing up. My family and I look forward to making Columbia our home and being part of this wonderful community."

According to the press release, Lue spent the last four years in Warrensburg as their finance director. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City as a treasury accountant and analyst.

"I am impressed with Matthew's knowledge, experience, and attitude and believe he will have an immediate impact toward continuous improvement regarding sound financial management of our residents' tax monies." City Manager Glascock said in the press release. "Matthew has connections to Columbia and mid-Missouri and brings with him extensive experience in both private and public sector financial management."

Lue's first day is set for Monday, Nov. 4th. According to the press release, his swearing-in ceremony will take place at that night's City Council meeting.