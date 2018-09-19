Columbia Plans Future

1 decade 2 years 1 week ago Wednesday, September 06 2006 Sep 6, 2006 Wednesday, September 06, 2006 8:52:16 PM CDT September 06, 2006 in News
The city of columbia continues to change... The unpopular concrete awnings came down in july, leaving signage rules up in the air... And the visioning process for the city's future is on-going. Komu's katie ferrell joins us live from downtown columbia. Katie, what is the visioning process all about? I'm here at the daniel boone building. The city council and a special 7-member council are getting public input for what columbia residents want their city to look and feel like in the coming years. The group will take the information to build a plan for columbia's future. One sponsor of the group has his own vision for what he hopes the plan will accomplish. "I'd love to see a columbia small enough...and see a columbia where my grandkids can have a great time to grow up," Gerald Brouder, president of Columbia College. The meeting is underway now here at the daniel boone building. The group hopes residents will bring their own vision of what they hope columbia will look like in the future.

More News

Grid
List

Callaway County man fights back against neighboring CAFO
Callaway County man fights back against neighboring CAFO
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Jeff Jones is living just a quarter of a mile away from a future Controlled Animal Feeding... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia works on plan to regulate Bird scooters
Columbia works on plan to regulate Bird scooters
COLUMBIA - Assistant City Counselor Jose Caldera announced the city and Bird are talking about short-term rules regulating the rental... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 details its rescues, other post-hurricane efforts
Missouri Task Force 1 details its rescues, other post-hurricane efforts
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force One continues rescuing people, checking on others and sheltering those in need in the wake... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Mid-Missourian shares stories of asylum-seekers
Mid-Missourian shares stories of asylum-seekers
COLUMBIA - After volunteering at a detention center for women and children seeking asylum in the U.S., one Jefferson City... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia teenager to spend 12 years in prison for deadly shooting
Columbia teenager to spend 12 years in prison for deadly shooting
COLUMBIA - A teenager pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a deadly 2016 shooting on Claudell Lane. Navarro Scott,... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:35:11 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach fire chief steps down; says district "under attack"
Sunrise Beach fire chief steps down; says district "under attack"
SUNRISE BEACH - Fire Chief Dennis Reilly announced his resignation due to harassment from a board member. Reilly said... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:23:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia line workers say pay increase not enough to keep them working
Columbia line workers say pay increase not enough to keep them working
COLUMBIA - City employees are getting a raise in this year's budget, but some say it's not enough for line... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

New lawn care app comes to Columbia
New lawn care app comes to Columbia
COLUMBIA - A lawn care app launched in Columbia to connect consumers with people who want to make extra money... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Police Department to receive more police cars
Jefferson City Police Department to receive more police cars
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is set to receive nine brand new police vehicles in the next... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 1:56:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Missouri National Guard member injured by gunshot during training
Missouri National Guard member injured by gunshot during training
MACON - Deputies are investigating after a member of the Missouri National Guard was shot at a training site near... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 1:40:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads
ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads
(CNN Money) -- Facebook's ad targeting system is being used by some employers to unlawfully discriminate based on gender, a... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:06:05 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal
Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal
NEOSHO (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a sheriff's deputy during a chase. ... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Woman arrested in child abuse investigation
Woman arrested in child abuse investigation
COLUMBIA - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a 4-year-old child. Police arrested... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:11:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia Parks and Rec to discuss Lions-Stephens Park improvements
Columbia Parks and Rec to discuss Lions-Stephens Park improvements
COLUMBIA - A more than 25-year-old park shelter and playground could say goodbye soon. The replacement of those two... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved the 2019 fiscal year budget Monday for $32,807,390.05. Mayor Carrie Tergin... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 10:13:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested five people Monday for stealing from a Hibbett Sports store in Fulton. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Trump inflames war on Justice Dept. by declassifying Russia docs
Trump inflames war on Justice Dept. by declassifying Russia docs
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the declassification of various documents and text messages related to the Russia... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday
(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:40:19 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 73°
2am 73°
3am 74°
4am 73°