Columbia Plans Future
The city of columbia continues to change... The unpopular concrete awnings came down in july, leaving signage rules up in the air... And the visioning process for the city's future is on-going. Komu's katie ferrell joins us live from downtown columbia. Katie, what is the visioning process all about? I'm here at the daniel boone building. The city council and a special 7-member council are getting public input for what columbia residents want their city to look and feel like in the coming years. The group will take the information to build a plan for columbia's future. One sponsor of the group has his own vision for what he hopes the plan will accomplish. "I'd love to see a columbia small enough...and see a columbia where my grandkids can have a great time to grow up," Gerald Brouder, president of Columbia College. The meeting is underway now here at the daniel boone building. The group hopes residents will bring their own vision of what they hope columbia will look like in the future.
