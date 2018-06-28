Columbia Plans to Re-stripe Lines on City Streets

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department plans to re-stripe lines on city streets this week.

Crews will work all around the city from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27 through Aug. 31 weather permitting.

Motorists who encounter the paint-striping equipment should avoid crossing freshly painted lines and should not follow the equipment too closely.