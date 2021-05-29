COLUMBIA - After a booming year in plant sales last spring due to the pandemic, some gardening centers are experiencing a decrease in the number of plants sold this year, but it's not because of COVID.
"This season has been challenging but good," CMSE Giving Gardens Greenhouse Manager Brian Lee said. "Weather has impacted a lot this year because of cool conditions and a lot of people have been on again and off again about being willing to plant."
Lee says that though business has been slower, he expects to see more of increase in late May and early June as people start their gardening later in the season.
"I think our situation here is probably somewhat similar to what a lot of retails horticulture has experienced in central Missouri as well," Lee said.
CMSE Giving Gardens is a non profit that is also a shelter workforce. The garden provides employment opportunities to adults with disabilities.
"We have some very diligent and dedicated members of that shelter workforce who are a regular part of our greenhouse operation," Lee said. "They are the backbone of what we do here."
Plant sales from the greenhouse fund the shelter workforce, so a decrease in sales could have an affect on the program. But Lee has hope that the sales will increase as the days get warmer.
"I like to work here because it's a good thing to do, and I like the people and the people like me," Branell Thompson, an employee of Giving Gardens said.
Despite the decline in sales, CSME workers continue to plant and grow plants throughout the summer in preparation for planting season in the fall.