Columbia Plays Major Role In Legalization Debate

4 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Monday, November 04 2013 Nov 4, 2013 Monday, November 04, 2013 3:36:00 PM CST November 04, 2013 in News
By: Alex Mallin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - For attorney Dan Viets, the question of full legalization of marijuana for Missourians isn't whether it will happen, but when.

Citing public opinion polls, like a recent survey by Gallup showing more than 58% of Americans favor legalizing the drug, Viets is teaming up with state Rep. Chris Kelly, D-Columbia, to try and bring the issue to the floors of the Missouri statehouse.

"I've known Chris for more than 40 years and he's a very smart guy," Viets said. "I think he simply realizes this is an issue whose time has come. It's a change that is so rapid and accelerating that it makes legalization virtually inevitable."

Viets, who is also a chairman for the group Show-Me Cannabis, spearheaded the 2004 campaign that resulted in medical marijuana being decriminalized in Columbia and reduced penalties for marijuana possession under 35 grams.

Those caught with pot face no possibility of arrest or incarceration, the penalty is more akin to a parking ticket handled in civil court, rather than criminal court.

"The fact is, a relatively small percentage of people who use marijuana get caught," Viets said. "But in terms of the amount of public resources wasted on the prosecution of those people and disruption to their lives and lost income potential, it is an important issue to everyone in our society."

Kelly recently announced he would not seek re-election for the Missouri House of Representatives. He said he would bring the issue up as one of several last legislative ventures in the upcoming session.

"In my seven years as a judge, I saw lots and lots of money being spent on the enforcement of the war on drugs, specifically with regard to marijuana," Kelly said. "We haven't stopped one person from smoking one joint."

Kelly said he doesn't expect any legalization legislation he introduces to gain much traction in the Republican-dominated chambers.

"At this stage, I think it's mostly an educational effort," Kelly said. "I don't harbor any illusions that we'd be able to get this done in one year."

Two House bills dealing with medical marijuana and reduced criminal penalties for marijuana possession failed to make it to the House floor in the 2013 legislative session.

But Viets said he is more optimistic. He said polls showing significant advances in approval from Republicans are creating an atmosphere where such a measure could make great strides. "I like to call them the Tea Pot Partiers."

"The libertarian Republicans, the ones who have a consistent and truly conservative political philosophy understand this issue," Viets said. "So what we see today is a coalition of strange bedfellows, a coalition of leftist or progressive Democrats and truly right-wing, but consistently conservative libertarian Republicans coming together to form a very powerful coalition."

But in the ongoing conversations over legalization, there are voices of concern as well.

Ryan Worley is the coordinator for the Youth Community Coalition, a collection of agencies, families and businesses that work to protect and improve youths' lives in Columbia. He said youth are more than often excluded from arguments about legalizing pot.

"Whether it's marijuana, tobacco, alcohol, or other things, there's a pretty universal agreement that those things are not good for our young people," Worley said.

"We don't want to be a culture where we are unnecessarily or unjustly imprisoning people or doing that in an unwise or unrealistic manner," he said. "But at the same time we don't want to be promoting behaviors that are universally seen not to be healthy for people."

Worley said Columbia's decision to lessen penalties for marijuana possession were beneficial in reforming a system that can sometimes hand down unjust punishments. But he said it didn't have a positive effect on the amount of kids choosing to smoke pot.

"One of the easiest trends to understand and predict in youth substance abuse behavior is that availability will drive abuse," Worley said. "In states that have made it legal, we see this kind of phenomenon with legal substances because they tend to be more available."

Benton Berigan, president of the MU chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), said the drug's association with a criminal element stems from a history of misinformation.

Berigan said legalization could help counter marijuana's reputation as a "gateway drug" that leads to use of harder substances.

"The fact that marijuana is illegal means it has to be sold in a black market scenario," Berigan said. "That means the same person giving users access to marijuana can give them the other drugs."

Berigan is working with Viets in the push for legalization in the state, but first the two are looking to amend Columbia's current ordinance in order to address the black market issue.

The two are pushing the City Council to find a way patients with a physician's note would be able to cultivate their own cannabis plants.

Berigan and Viets will make statements on the measure in front of the City Council Monday, offering some of the same arguments that are swaying opinion on a national scale.

Viets said, if no action is taken by lawmakers, the people of Missouri could take on the responsibility of changing the rules themselves, with a ballot initiative.

Viets said he is planning to conduct a poll of Missourians to determine the best approach for making that happen.

He began a similar effort in 2011, but was unable to generate enough signatures on the petition to add the proposal to Missouri's ballots.

Viets said it will be difficult to generate enough signatures ahead of the 2014 elections. But he said he believes by 2016, Missouri voters will have a chance to decide whether marijuana should be legal for non-medical use.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
11pm 83°
12am 82°
1am 81°
2am 80°