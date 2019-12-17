Columbia plow crews to work through the night
COLUMBIA — A 29-person plow crew started a 12-hour shift at 7 p.m., according to a release from the city of Columbia Public Works.
The crew will work through the night, focusing on first and second priority routes. They will monitor and prepare for freezing drizzle after the snow stops, as well as a second round of snow.
According to the release, more updates will be available at: @CoMoGov and @ColumbiaMissouriPublicWorks on Facebook and Twitter. Details about priority routes and winter weather response can be found at CoMoSnow.com.
