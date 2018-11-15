Columbia plow drivers prepare for upcoming winter season

6 hours 11 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 8:38:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in Top Stories
By: Kamaria Braye & Arielle Cadet, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia plow drivers participated in the annual Dry Snow Run to practice routes for the winter season Wednesday morning.

About 30 drivers were involved in this year's training. Columbia Public Works spokesperson, Barry Dalton, said the training helps drivers prepare for unexpected events.

“Some of our newer drivers practice our designated snow routes and our priority routes around the city, look for obstacles on the road or construction, or where cars are, may be parking, and that increases the safety when a major event happens,” he said.

The run began on Lakeview Avenue and continued to the Leroy Anderson Salt Dome, where the city stores salt and road treatment materials. Dalton said the city just received a fresh shipment of salt to prepare for big snow days.

He said the training is important since the weather is unpredictable and every snow storm calls for something different.

“Sometimes it might be 72 hours straight of working the streets and continuously using that salt, other times we can get away with just pre-treating the roads and that kind of handles it, it's on a per-event basis,” Dalton said.

He said salt is usually used for elevated areas, such as curves, intersections and bridges because those are the places that freeze and refreeze.

Richard Stone, engineering and operations manager, said, during a snowfall, plow drivers have certain streets they try to get to quickly.

"We have about 470 miles of what we call first and second priority routes. Those are the routes that we focus on first that we try to keep a clear wheel path that we available at all times," Stone said.

Wednesday, Drivers and city workers also placed notices on cars parked on emergency routes.

"Winter weather is upon us. Please remember there is no parking allowed on the Designated Snow Routes when there is two inches of snow," the flyers said.

The violation if parked on these roads are a $100 citation, or even towing.

Dalton said it’s important for drivers to steer clear of the plows because they can not see drivers very well.

“When it starts snowing, if everyone could move off the roads and make room for the plow drivers,” he said. “Please resist the urge to pass the plow or tailgate the plow.”

More News

Grid
List

Veterans find sense of freedom behind bars
Veterans find sense of freedom behind bars
MOBERLY - Veterans at Moberly Correctional Center say a program designed to reconnect former servicemen to their military values has... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 9:33:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Columbia plow drivers prepare for upcoming winter season
Columbia plow drivers prepare for upcoming winter season
COLUMBIA - Columbia plow drivers participated in the annual Dry Snow Run to practice routes for the winter season Wednesday... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 8:38:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in Top Stories

Doctor: Medicinal marijuana viable alternative for opioids
Doctor: Medicinal marijuana viable alternative for opioids
COLUMBIA - Medical marijuana may play a part in the reduction of opioid usage, supporters say. According to the... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 6:39:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Mental health advocate visits 7 Columbia schools to spread awareness
Mental health advocate visits 7 Columbia schools to spread awareness
COLUMBIA - Mike Veny experienced trouble with mental health throughout his childhood. Instead of letting his negative past consume him,... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 6:15:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Group upset after police community outreach units dissolved
Group upset after police community outreach units dissolved
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department recently announced their decision to end its Community Outreach Unit and some citizens are... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 5:41:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Garden City lays off entire police department
Garden City lays off entire police department
GARDEN CITY - An entire police department is out of a job Wednesday morning without notice. According to the... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 5:00:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Some international students feel unwelcomed in the U.S., including at MU
Some international students feel unwelcomed in the U.S., including at MU
COLUMBIA – A new report from the Institute of International Education (IIE) found a decrease in the number of new... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:54:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Computer system tracks and shares Boone County hate crimes
Computer system tracks and shares Boone County hate crimes
BOONE COUNTY – The Boone County Sheriff’s Department has been working on a new computer system to better report hate... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:40:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Police raid businesses, charge man in connection to string of K2 overdoses
Police raid businesses, charge man in connection to string of K2 overdoses
COLUMBIA – Two people were taken into custody Wednesday in a case stemming from a string of overdoses involving synthetic... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:32:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service, convenient location and easy access when they enter the doors of an Urgent Care.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:16:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: I-70 re-opens hours after deadly crash
UPDATE: I-70 re-opens hours after deadly crash
BOONE COUNTY - Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Westbound Wednesday afternoon. The crash immediately shut... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:12:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Local pilot who found missing St. Louis woman's body speaks out
UPDATE: Local pilot who found missing St. Louis woman's body speaks out
MONROE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop B found Raffaella M. Stroik dead in Mark Twain Lake on... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 12:14:00 PM CST November 14, 2018 in Top Stories

Columbia woman hits jackpot, wins $64,000
Columbia woman hits jackpot, wins $64,000
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is celebrating after winning a $64,000 jackpot. Penny McNear stops at Moser’s Foods on... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 11:22:00 AM CST November 14, 2018 in Top Stories

Trump to back major rewrite of sentencing laws
Trump to back major rewrite of sentencing laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to support the first major rewrite of the nation’s... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 11:07:15 AM CST November 14, 2018 in News

Annual autism conference held in columbia
Annual autism conference held in columbia
COLUMBIA - The community will get a chance to learn more about autism Wednesday morning. The annual Columbia Autism... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 4:08:00 AM CST November 14, 2018 in Top Stories

W.A.T.C.H. reveals its 2018 nominees for the 10 worst toys this holiday season
W.A.T.C.H. reveals its 2018 nominees for the 10 worst toys this holiday season
BOSTON (AP) - World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) today revealed its nominees for the “10 Worst Toys of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:54:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Community Thanksgiving dinner grows larger in its 21st year
Community Thanksgiving dinner grows larger in its 21st year
COLUMBIA - The Almeta Crayton Community Program will be expanding its annual "Everybody Eats" Thanksgiving community to more locations. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:24:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Columbia delivers annual citizens survey
Columbia delivers annual citizens survey
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is delivering an annual citizen’s survey to a random sample of households. The... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 6:58:00 PM CST November 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
3am 24°
4am 23°
5am 23°
6am 22°