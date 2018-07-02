Columbia police arrest 2 armed robbery suspects

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it arrested two armed robbery suspects Monday.

Detectives said they arrested 26-year-old Quantrell Brookins and 28-year-old Oscar Brookins Monday evening after an investigation into a previous attempted armed robbery.

The attempted robbery happened Friday at the I-70 Eagle Stop. Police said the suspects fled the scene after noticing an on-duty security guard.

Officers said they found evidence of the crime in the Welcome Inn Motel parking lot. Police said they then identified the suspects by watching surveillance video of the parking lot.

While Quantrell Brookins and Oscar Brookins were detained, authorities said they searched the suspects' home. Officers found evidence associated with a separate armed robbery at a Break Time on January 9, police said.

Authorities said both suspects are facing robbery and armed criminal action charges.