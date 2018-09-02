Columbia Police arrest a man they say rammed an officer's car

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said an officer arrested a man early Wednesday morning they said rammed his speeding motorcycle into a police car. They also said they found marijuana and a syringe on him.

An officer was on patrol in the Rustic Meadows Trailer Court at 3406 Range Line Street when police said the officer witnessed David Singleton driving his motorcycle over 80 mph in a 30 mph zone. The officer attempted to pull Singleton over, but instead police said Singleton slowed to ram the officer's vehicle.

Police are seeking several charges against Singleton including resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent matter, a felony warrant for non support, assault of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.