Columbia Police Arrest Arson Suspect

COLUMBIA - Columbia man, Arnold Larson, age 41, was arrested for 2nd degree arson, May 30. He was identified by Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department Investigators, who are working together on this case.

On Tuesday, May 14, at 9:17 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported smoke coming from the basement of a single-story home in northeast Columbia.

The Columbia Fire Department arrived on the scene at 2113 Pleasant Way at 9:21 a.m. and put out a fire within five minutes with a single-hose line of what appeared to be large piles of burning trash.

Investigaors haven't told KOMU how Larson is linked to the case and his bond is yet to be set.