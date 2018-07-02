Columbia Police Arrest Breaktime Robbery Suspect

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said Thursday they arrested 22-year-old Chadwick Simmons Wednesday in connection with the armed robbery of a Breaktime store on Nebraska Ave.

The robbery occurred around 9:30 Wednesday night when the robber went behind the counter, implied he had a firearm and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Two witnesses in the convenience store parking lot reported the incident and followed the suspect in their vehicles.

The suspect traveled southwest, running across the McDonald's parking lot on Business Loop 70 and over to the Burger King parking lot.

Officers pursued on foot and took Simmons into custody in a back yard on the 1100 block of N. Garth Avenue.

Simmons was charged with first degree robbery and bond has yet to be set. He was also charged with resisting arrest and bond was set for $4,500.