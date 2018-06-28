Columbia Police Arrest Five Individuals After Recovering Drug Trafficking Evidence

6 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, March 02 2012 Mar 2, 2012 Friday, March 02, 2012 3:13:00 PM CST March 02, 2012 in News
By: Kylie McGivern and Cody Lee Heyveld
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested five individuals Thursday afternoon after recovering drug evidence from three different searches as part of a drug investigation.

The Columbia Police Department SWAT Team conducted a search at 811 St. Charles Road that uncovered a drug distribution operation involving a wide variety of drugs. The content included a large quantity of cocaine, marijuana, two firearms and more. Police arrested 5 suspects as part of the raid.

Police arrested Leopoldo Nava-Nava, 28, for 1st degree drug trafficking of cocaine and distribution of marijuana. Officers caught him leaving the scene on foot and getting into a vehicle.

Police arrested Gonzalo Nava-Nava, 26, for 1st degree drug trafficking of cocaine and distribution of marijuana.

Javier Rubi-Pedroza, 26, fled the scene in one of the vehicles during the investigation on St. Charles Road. Police say he tried to dispose of evidence by throwing it from a car. Police recovered a large amount of cocaine after stopping the car.

Police arrested Marco Reyes-Estrada, 28, for 1st degree drug trafficking of cocaine and distribution of marijuana. Officers observed Reyes-Estrada leave the residence on foot before entering the residence. Police arrested Rubi-Pedroza for first degree drug trafficking of cocaine, felony resisting arrest and felony tampering with evidence. Rubi-Pedroza faces a bond of $9,000 from two of the three charges.

Rhiannan Perkins, 31, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Perkins was arrested during the search warrant at 811 St. Charles Road. Perkins was released on a signature summons.

All others arrested had yet to have their bond set.

During the second search on 1012 B Old Highway 63 North, officers recovered 26 pounds of marijuana, more packaging materials and two vehicles.

Officers cunducted a third search at 2501 Carol Drive where they found evidence of drug sales, cocaine and marijuana.

In total, officers recovered around two kilograms of cocaine, approximately 30 pounds of marijuana , two guns, two vehicles, cash and other evidence of drug trafficking.

 

