Columbia Police Arrest Four Suspects for Assault at Pizza Shop

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it arrested four suspects for third-degree assault following an incident in the parking lot of the Gumby's Pizza on East Broadway early Tuesday morning.

The department said officers were dispatched to the the parking lot at 1201 East Broadway around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the 20-year-old victim was a Gumby's employee and got into a road rage incident with four suspects in another vehicle.

Police said the suspects followed the employee into the parking lot and assaulted him.

Police took Robert Coleman, Joshua Courtois, Zackary Jarvis and Jeffery Rousan into custody.