Columbia Police Arrest Hit-and-Run Suspect

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a suspect Thursday that they believed was involved in a hit-and-run at Ash Street and Ridgeway Avenue.

Sergeant Joe Bernhard told KOMU 8 News that police arrested Jesus Mendez-Castenada, 25, for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, four counts of second degree assault, operating a vehicle without a license and having drugs on him when arrested.

Police stopped Mendez-Castenada for traffic stop in the 1300 block of Millbrook Court.

A person notified the Columbia Police Department that he was in the area. Mendez-Castenada had been developed as a suspect in the case. Police said he had injuries consistent with being in a crash and admitted he was the driver of the white truck involved.