Columbia Police Arrest Homicide Suspect

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Tuesday morning that it has made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a Columbia man last week.

In the late evening hours on Jan. 2, a gunman shot 23-year-old Columbia resident Dontay Tolston. Police said Tolston was discovered on the floor of a home on Newton Drive with a gunshot wound. Tolston later died at the hospital.

The department said it arrested 21-year-old Martrell T. Smith for his alleged role in the killing.

The department said no further details are available.