Columbia police arrest man accused of four burglaries, car theft

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said Friday they arrested a man accused of four burglaries, breaking into one vehicle and stealing another.

Officers said they arrested 22-year-old Barry Lawson Thursday for several crimes, with a total bond of $36,000.

CPD said it located Lawson while checking a suspicious vehicle Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Larch Court. The vehicle was reported stolen on Sunday July 12 from the parking lot at 1200 Vandiver Dr., a Joe Machens dealership.

Inside the stolen car, police said they found stolen items from a car that was reported broken into on Monday, July 13. Officers said they found a backpack with business paperwork, St. Louis Cardinals season tickets and a wallet, belonging to the victim of the Monday's break-in.

Police also said they located a stolen handgun, taken during a burglary. Officers said Lawson took them to three more locations where he committed burglaries.

CPD said Laweson took officers to the 100 block of McBaine Ave., where a burglary was reported on July 6. Officers said a handgun and jewelry were stolen.

Lawson also took officers to the 5300 block of I-70 Dr. Southeast where he committed another burglary, according to police. Officers said he stole several electronics in a incident reported March 26.

Officers said Lawson also committed a burglary reported on Bourn Avenue June 20. Police said he stole a shotgun and electronics.

Lawson was arrested for first degree tampering, three counts of second degree burglary and four counts of felony stealing.