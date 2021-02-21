COLUMBIA - A man has been arrested after a reported arson that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.
At approximately 1:44 a.m. on Feb. 21, Columbia Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 2000 block of Ammonette St.
While en route, officers also learned that a resident had reported a structure fire at the same address, and the Columbia Fire Department was called to the scene.
Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and located a small fire in the kitchen that firefighters were able to quickly put out.
During the investigation, it was learned that the fire was confined to one room and caused minor property damage.
Two adults and two juveniles were located inside the residence, including an adult who was identified as a suspect. There were no injuries reported.
As a result, Seth Vaughn, 28, of Columbia was arrested for the charges of first degree arson, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available later.
If you know something, say something. Columbia Police are asking for your help. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.