Columbia Police Arrest Man for Attempted Robbery at Break Time

COLUMBIA - One man is behind bars Tuesday morning after he attempted to rob the Break Time gas station at 301 Nebraska Avenue. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the attempted robbery call Monday at 9:24 p.m.

Officers arrested Larry Brown Jr. after tracking down his vehicle. The department said Brown came into the store holding a tire iron and demanded money from the clerk. When the clerk refused, Brown left the gas station in a silver Cadillac. Joint Communications told authorities the registration of the vehicle checked to Brown.

Officers found Brown in the Award Pet Supply lot off of I-70 Drive at 10:22 p.m. Brown was wearing the same clothing that he was wearing when he attempted the robbery. The clerk identified Brown and he admitted he was involved in the incident.

Officers arrested Brown for first degree robbery and armed criminal action both with to be set bonds.