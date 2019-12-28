Columbia Police Arrest Man For Burglary
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested Julian Rowland early Monday morning after an alarm went off at 1:10 a.m at Liberty Motors, 5310 St. Charles Road. Once on the scene, officers discovered an open door and broken window. Rowland ran from the building and police arrested him for second degree burglary and second degree property damage.
Rowland has admitted his involvement in the incident.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to a crash along Clark Lane and Highway 63 Connector on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at... More >>
in
LEXINGTON, LAFAYETTE COUNTY — Back in 1973, Charles Guthrie, of Slater, chose to serve his country by enlisting in the... More >>
in
BELLE - Three people face charges for what investigators said is a case of arson and insurance fraud. Cody... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Friday after an hour-long standoff at a home north of the city. Officers... More >>
in
TIPTON - The holiday season comes with lots of sights, sounds and smells, and candles are a big part of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Commission is set to approve plans for improvements at Optimist Sports... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When Robin Utz and her husband came in for their 20-week ultrasound, they were ready to see the... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - Amanda Trimble, the Moniteau County assessor, is resigning from her office amid accusations she used taxpayer money for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The state named 60 approved applicants for medical marijuana cultivation facilities Thursday. The approved facilities have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Missouri State Highway Patrol and Callaway County deputies arrested a 20-year-old man for an attempted bank robbery Thursday.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joe Baker has portrayed the role of Santa Claus in mid-Missouri for the last 30 years. ... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - The 13th annual Centralia lighted tractor parade was the largest parade the community has seen so far, with... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four separate shootings in St. Louis on Christmas have left seven people wounded. The St.... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Several generations come each year to get a Christmas tree at Starr Pines Farm. The farm provides... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead. The Kansas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Red kettles for donations to the Salvation Army come out in the holiday season every year, but this year... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Last minute holiday shopping is normal for Xaiveira Coats. Coats bought most of her gifts for her... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a 1977 state law dictating how St. Louis County municipalities... More >>
in