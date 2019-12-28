Columbia Police Arrest Man For Burglary

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested Julian Rowland early Monday morning after an alarm went off at 1:10 a.m at Liberty Motors, 5310 St. Charles Road. Once on the scene, officers discovered an open door and broken window. Rowland ran from the building and police arrested him for second degree burglary and second degree property damage.

Rowland has admitted his involvement in the incident.