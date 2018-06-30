Columbia Police Arrest Man for Knife Assault

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a man for assaulting two victims with a knife Tuesday night.The assault occurred at Sake Bistro & Bar at 16 10th St.

Police said Torrey L. Johnson thought the victims were talking about him and got into a verbal disturbance with them. Johnson then pulled a knife on the victims in a threatening manner.

Johnson fled the scene on foot, but police located the suspect pushing a bike in a parking lot near Waugh St. and Locust St. Police said Johnson was uncooperative and intoxicated during the detention.

Johnson was charged with two counts of third degree assault, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor municipal warrant for nuisance in public places. His bond totaled $3,000.