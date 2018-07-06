Columbia Police Arrest Man For Rice Road Robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested Tyrone McClain on Wednesday in relation to the home robbery at 5303 Rice Road on May 19. McClain is charged with armed criminal action and second degree robbery.

According to the police department, McClain called the victim to say he was on his way to the home on Rice Road. McClain is known by the victim. Once he got to the house, the police said McClain pointed a gun at the victim, demanded money and then ran off.