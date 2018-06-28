Columbia Police Arrest Man in Passions Robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia police say crime stopper tips led to the arrest of a suspect in the Sunday night armed robbery of Passions.

Police arrested Derrick Orlando Webster, 35, for armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and a weapons charge.

According to police, the department received two crime stopper reports identifying the video surveillance photo as Webster. Police showed a photo line-up to the victim, who identified Webster as the suspect.

Officers arrested Webster just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.