Columbia Police arrest man involved in chase

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Friday it arrested a man Thursday night after a vehicle and foot chase.

Police said John Williamson was speeding through Shamrock Drive and Sandrock Drive and came close to hitting an officer's car. The officer put on their lights and sirens on to try and pull Williamson over, but Williamson sped up.

During the chase, Williamson ran several stop signs and eventually hit a parked car on Dakota Ridge. Police said Williamson then exited his car and took off running southbound into the woods. Thirty minutes later, police found Williamson and arrested him. Williamson is accused of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, resisting an arrest and operating a vehicle without a valid license.