Columbia police arrest man threatening people with a nine inch blade Friday night

COLUMBIA - A man with a nine inch blade threatened crowds of people on Friday night around La Siesta.

The Columbia Police Department said in a news release multiple people called in to report the situation around 8:25 p.m.

Gabriel Falls, 28, was on 33 North Ninth Street when the police arrived and gave him verbal commands.



Falls ran away with his hands behind his back shouting "shoot me," according to the news release.

The foot pursuit continued to East Broadway where Falls dropped the knife, but continued to resist arrest.

"In order to detain the suspect, officers made a forcible arrest by displaying their taser and forcing the suspect to the ground," the release said.



Falls was transported to the hospital to be evaluated. He was arrested on charges of felony unlawful use of a weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer, property damage and felony resisting.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

