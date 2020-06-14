Columbia police arrest one in connection to May homicide on Quail Drive

15 hours 50 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 3:02:42 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in News
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested and charged a man with first degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a homicide investigation.

Robert Junior Johnson, 49, was arrested for his role in the homicide that took place on the 2700 block of Quail Drive on May 25, according to a news release.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, one person had a life-threatening gunshot wound. As a result of the incident, 36-year-old Rod Jamal Jones was taken off life support by a medical team on May 27, according to a news release.

The primary shooter has been identified by police as Bobby Dawson, 38, of Columbia. Dawson is a black male who is 6 foot 1 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He is wanted for first degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the release.

"During the investigation, officers learned that Johnson was an accomplice to the shooting," the release said.

Police are asking for assistance in locating Dawson.

"If the suspect is seen, individuals should not approach him as he is known to be armed and dangerous," the release said. "Please call 911."

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

