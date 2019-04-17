Columbia Police arrest same man for trespassing at another school

COLUMBIA - The man reported for suspicious activity at West Middle School Tuesday morning was the same man who was issued a no trespass warning last week for suspicious activity at Gentry Middle School, according to Columbia Police.

Columbia Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at West Middle School Tuesday at approximately 7:10 a.m.

CPD identified the vehicle as one belonging to Kelvin Joe, 53, of Columbia. On April 9, Columbia Police investigated two suspicious incidents at Gentry Middle School and College Park Christian School.

Joe was arrested for 1st Degree Trespass and Joe will be remanded to the custody of the Boone County Jail where bond will be set.

Last week, KOMU 8 was approached by Joe, who said he didn't mean any harm.

“I went to turn myself in to make sure they ain't gotta look for me cause I know I didn’t mean no harm," Joe said at the time. "I’m not gonna go near those schools because I learned my lesson."

Early Tuesday morning, before students arrived, a school administrator spotted an older model black Mercedes with black tape over the emblem on the front of the car, the letter said.

Surveillance video from Gentry showed the man, later identified as Kelvin Joe, approaching a student. Joe was taken into custody and told police he was trying to give away money.

West Middle School on Tuesday asked parents to be extra vigilant during arrival and dismissal.