Columbia Police Arrest Seven on Suspicion of Drug Related Crimes

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested seven men on suspicion of drug related crimes on Tuesday.

Police arrested Eric Berry, 28; Zachary, Hare, 23; Evelyn Dunkin, 18; John Renfro, 24; Soeum Lem, 25; Michael Neubauer, 27 all of Columbia, and David Sobelman, 19 of Boonville on suspicion of drug distribution, delivery, and manufacturing.

Police worked in junction the Boone County Sherriff's Department and the U.S. Postal Inspectors to make the arrests.

Authorities made the arrests after they conducted a search at four different addresses in Columbia, 511. North Providence, 604. North Seventh Street, 1615 High Quest Circle, and 1417 Stone Street.

Police say the searches uncovered evidence of a drug distribution ring. Police say they found 30 pounds of marijuana, packaging materials for the drugs, scales, cash, and one gun. The investigation is ongoing.