Columbia Police Arrest Shooting Suspect

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers arrested a wanted shooting suspect Thursday night.

Officers arrested Limetro Wiltz just before 10 p.m. on West Worley Street.

The Columbia Police Department wanted Wiltz for first degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers believe Wiltz was involved in an early December shooting in the 200 block of Switzler Street in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Patrol Divison and Street Crimes Unit located Wiltz after receiving an anonymous tip.