Columbia Police Arrest Suspect After Weekend Robberies

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested Carlos Epps Sunday in connection with a robbery at the I-70 Drive Southwest Shell Petromart station. The robbery happened at approximately 7:44 p.m. Friday. According to a media release from the police department, officers also arrested Epps for a robbery that occurred at the Breaktime Convenience Store at on West Ash Street at approximately 10:25 p.m. Saturday

The police department said it received several tips identifying Epps as the robber in the Shell station incident, and that he was staying at the Travel Lodge on Vandiver Drive. While trying to apprehend Epps on Vandiver Drive, officers chased him on foot. Police then took him into custody at about noon Sunday near Commerce Court. Epps bond is not yet set.