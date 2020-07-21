Columbia police arrest suspect in armed robbery
COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested Patrick DeQawan Taylor, 26, on Saturday for charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, according to a statement from the police department.
On Thursday at about 2:20 a.m., Columbia police responded to the 1800 block of East Broadway in reference to a reported robbery.
Taylor was also arrested for charges of first-degree stalking, first-degree trespass and second-degree property damage related to a separate incident that occurred July 15.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - At the Columbia City council meeting on Monday, July 20th, members of the public spoke on issues with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — With masks becoming a bigger part of daily life, a local business is working to make them fun.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The coronavirus pandemic is causing a shortage of more than cleaning wipes and toilet paper —retailers and banks... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — A 69-year-old inmate serving time for two murders died at the Jefferson City Correctional Center, prison officials... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — About 700 students are scheduled to take the Missouri bar exam next week, despite pandemic concerns over large... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese has reported receiving three new allegations of sexual misconduct involving a retired... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS— St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed charges against a St. Louis couple who confronted protesters with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested Patrick DeQawan Taylor, 26, on Saturday for charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, unlawful use... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Severe thunderstorms came through Jefferson City on Sunday and resulted in major damage for tenants of several... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Shirley Freeman has been seeing therapists on and off for about six years, but not a single one... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. John Hawley, R-Mo. has reportedly introduced legislation that will hold American companies liable for using slave... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a semi- truck crash that left the driver dead late on Sunday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Sunday marks two years since the duck boat tragedy in Branson killed 17 people. The boat sank... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that census takers will start to go to households who have not... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in