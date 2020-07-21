Columbia police arrest suspect in armed robbery

COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested Patrick DeQawan Taylor, 26, on Saturday for charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, according to a statement from the police department.

On Thursday at about 2:20 a.m., Columbia police responded to the 1800 block of East Broadway in reference to a reported robbery.

Taylor was also arrested for charges of first-degree stalking, first-degree trespass and second-degree property damage related to a separate incident that occurred July 15.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.