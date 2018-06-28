Columbia Police arrest suspect wanted for St. Louis homicide

COLUMBIA — According to a Columbia Police Department press release, officers arrested a suspect wanted by the St. Louis Police Department.

Acting on a tip from Police in St. Louis, officers arrested 27-year-old Emily Paul Friday night.

Police said Paul had a felony warrant for first degree murder out of St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Paul encouraged and aided in the death of the son of her boyfriend, Jibri Baker.

Paul was taken to the Boone County Jail where she will await extradition to St. Louis.