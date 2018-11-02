Columbia police arrest teen in connection with deadly shooting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it arrested a Columbia man Monday in connection with Sunday's deadly shooting of 17-year-old Deante Smith.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Stone Lavonne Midgyett. Police are recommending he be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Columbia Police said they spoke with Midgyett Sunday in the area of Silver Mill Drive and White River Drive where they said Smith was shot. Midgyett then went to the police department for questioning.

Police said Midgyett reported he and his associates fought with Smith and his associates the day of the shooting. Midgyett said Smith ran and began shooting at him. Midgyett said he shot about 14 rounds at Smith.

Smith was transported a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Midgyett was in the Boone County Jail Tuesday held on a $500,000 cash only bond.