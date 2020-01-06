Columbia police arrest two after Colorado car theft

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department arrested two people Sunday, after they allegedly stole a car from Colorado.

Officers got a call about a suspicious vehicle and two people in the 2100 block of Sunborough Drive Sunday morning. When they arrived, no one was inside the car, and they discovered it had been reported stolen in Colorado.

They called the Durango, Colorado Police Department, who said two suspects were associated with the theft: Stephen A. Goupil, 33, of Denver, Colorado and Erin A. Bradley, 27 of Ignacio, Colorado. Goupil was classified as armed and dangerous, and wanted for an armed robbery and kidnapping in Colorado.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol locate and arrested Goupil near Broadway and Hwy ZZ for parole violations and kidnapping in Colorado and on local charges for first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Columbia officers arrested Bradley in the 1300 block of S. Mesa Drive on local charges for second degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.