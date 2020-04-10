Columbia Police arrest two suspects in connection to armed robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers arrested two suspects reportedly connected to an armed robbery that occurred in the 800 block of Rollins Road on Friday afternoon.

The suspects are Polly Diane Rymph Southwick, 17, and Devon Harmon, 17, both of Columbia. A third suspect has not yet been identified.

The victim reported that three subjects demanded his valuables and the clothing he was wearing. The victim left the area and called 911.

The victim also said one subject waved a handgun, and according to the news release, it was later learned that during the robbery the victim was assaulted with the gun, as police saw injuries on the victim consistent with a hard object.

While officers were speaking with the victim, a car passed the location. The victim identified the driver as one of the suspects. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away. Officers stopped the pursuit after a "short distance."

Later, officers went to a residence in the 800 block of Rollins Road and made contact with two of the suspects where the crime occurred. Officers found articles of clothing that the victim was wearing during the robbery.

The Columbia Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.