Columbia police ask FBI for help in Planned Parenthood fire investigation

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it has asked for help from the FBI in the investigation of the weekend fire at Columbia's Planned Parenthood clinic.

Although the FBI will be involved in the investigation, CPD will remain the lead agency. All inquiries should be directed to CPD.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Providence Road clinic around 4 a.m on Sunday.

Firefighters found the building's sprinkler system had put out a small fire that started inside the building.

A fire marshal found the cause to be suspicious, but no details about how it was set or who may have done it have been released.

That location of Planned Parenthood is currently closed as repairs take place, according to a statement released by Planned Parenthood.