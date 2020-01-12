Columbia police ask for help identifying United Credit Union armed suspect

Saturday, January 11 2020
By: Isabella Ledonne, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Police are asking anyone with information on the armed robbery at United Credit Union on Jan. 7 to contact Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.

The robbery took place at United Credit Union, 2909 Falling Leaf Lane, at approximately 4:40 p.m.  

The suspect was wearing a multicolored hoodie with a gold dollar sign embellished on the left side. The photo of the suspect was sent out in a tweet by Columbia Police Department asking for any information.

One suspect was described as a medium build black male between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet. He was reported wearing blue jeans and a hoodie that covered his face. He entered the bank with a handgun then left the area traveling west on Falling Leaf Lane in a dark colored 4-door sedan.

There was an undisclosed amount of cash taken. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further known information at this time.

Police request anyone with information on suspicious vehicles or persons prior to and after the robbery call either Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

