Columbia Police ask for help locating alleged gun thief

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police were asking for the public's help Thursday in locating a suspect accused of stealing a gun from a Columbia gun shop.

Police posted a surveillance video on Facebook which shows two suspects entering Modern Arms at 3203 Brown Station Road during daylight hours.

Officers were looking for information that could help them identify the suspect seen in the video in a gray sweatshirt.

Police said the alleged incident happened Dec. 16 when the two suspects walked in and took a handgun.

[Editor's note: this story has been updated to clarify the type of alleged crime.]