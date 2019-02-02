Columbia police ask for public's help in identifying fraud suspect
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for fraud at Walgreens on Broadway.
Police said the fraud happened Dec. 24, 2018.
Police asked anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (CNN) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner John Hayden angrily denounced criticism of the investigation into a fatal... More >>
in
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday evening. Officers... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Friday afternoon accident involving a Belle-Bland school bus. It... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After more than 100 years of being exclusively offered to boys, the Boy Scout program opened its doors... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A medical school yearbook page of Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam shows a photograph of two people, one... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The penalties the University of Missouri received could have a negative effect on the local economy, local business... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Education officials are blaming a drop in the academic performance of Missouri students last year on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools' has just earned a perfect score on the English/Language Arts section of the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia has a considerably higher volume of foreign-born residents than most cities in the state. According to... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A man who was awaiting a court appearance for accusations of assaulting a Department of Corrections employee... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for fraud at Walgreens on Broadway.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Friday it is freeing itself from the constraints of a nuclear arms control... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Officers arrested a man Wednesday after investigating a robbery at the Break Time on Vawter School Road. ... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - Police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of statutory rape and statutory sodomy, nearly a month after prosecutors... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker on Friday declared his bid for the presidency in 2020 with a sweeping... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is unwilling to budge much on a proposed list of bridges slated... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The new assessments in mathematics, English and social studies in the 2017-18 school year were challenging, which... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – It is currently illegal to conceal and carry a weapon on public transportation in Missouri, but St.... More >>
in