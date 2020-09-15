Columbia police ask for public's help in identifying theft, fraud suspects
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects involved in a motor vehicle theft and fraud investigation.
According to a CPD tweet, the motor vehicle theft occurred in the 200 block of W. Alhambra Dr. The fraud investigation occurred on Aug. 17.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
@ColumbiaPD is asking for assistance from the public in identifying these two subjects involved in a theft from motor vehicle in the 200 block of W Alhambra Dr. as well as fraud investigation on Aug. 17. Please call 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS. Case 2020-7418. pic.twitter.com/Ge31vkBP4B— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) September 14, 2020