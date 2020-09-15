Columbia police ask for public's help in identifying theft, fraud suspects

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects involved in a motor vehicle theft and fraud investigation.

According to a CPD tweet, the motor vehicle theft occurred in the 200 block of W. Alhambra Dr. The fraud investigation occurred on Aug. 17.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.