Columbia police ask public for help locating homicide suspect

COLUMBIA —During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Columbia police said they need the public's help finding Marlin Cortez Johnson.

Johnson is a suspect from the Saturday homicide of 38-year-old Sturgeon man Joseph Hecht.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. His location is unknown.

Police described Johnson as Black, 5'10" and 160 pounds. He has tattoos on his left shoulder and right forearm.

"We have no reason to believe Johnson is not in Columbia," Lt. Matt Stephens said.

Stephens said that businesses around Columbia are aiding in their investigation and have cooperated up to this point.

"We had several businesses that we requested video from that provided video and each one shows something completely different than the past one does," Stephens said.

CPD is still trying to piece all of the information together from Saturday's homicide.

"We've talked to everybody at this point that we can get a hold of," Stephens said. "So, same kind of thing where we're still trying to track back and figure out all the pieces of the puzzle and put all of that together. So, we can lock all of that in together and get everybody's statement from where they were, where their involvement was and what they saw."

If you have a tip as to Johnson's whereabouts, police say to call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477. Do not approach Johnson.

This is a developing story. We will provide details as they become available.