Columbia Police asking for public's help locating missing woman

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge.

Elledge was last seen at her residence in the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive on Tuesday at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Her husband woke up to her missing the next morning and reported it to the police at 5:45 p.m.

Police describe her as a Chinese female with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair that is typically worn in a bun. She is approximately 5’1"- 5’3" and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Anyone who sees or hears from her or anyone with any information regarding Mengqi should immediately contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.