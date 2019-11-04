Columbia police block part of north Columbia street for investigation
COLUMBIA — Multiple Columbia Police Department officers responded to the area of Newton Drive and Phyllis Avenue Sunday.
Neighbors on the scene told a KOMU 8 News reporter they heard gun shots.
Officers said they didn't have enough information about the situation to comment at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
More News
Grid
List
KINGDOM CITY — Over 50 classic cars and trucks drove onto the highway in a fleet on Sunday in support... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Multiple Columbia Police Department officers responded to the area of Newton Drive and Phyllis Avenue Sunday. Neighbors... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — It has been almost a week since Sutu Forte began protesting the Hinkson Creek trail extension, 23 feet... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Iron Tiger Tattoo is hosting a tattoo event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 3rd, to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The May 22 tornado damaged buildings all along Ellis Boulevard in Jefferson City, including the Community Christian... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 100 MU students are spread across the state of Missouri to volunteer this weekend. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Former Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill spoke on Saturday at the Center for Missouri Studies about growing up... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Firefighters battled a house fire Saturday night about a mile and a half north of Steedman. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The 10th annual Race to the Dome concluded in Jefferson City Saturday morning after being postponed due... More >>
in
LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's investigating a drug trafficking operation — and possible human... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge's parents have filed to intervene in a guardianship case for their grandchild, days... More >>
in
SALINE COUNTY — Flames engulfed the Stuckey's restaurant, Dairy Queen and gas station in Nelson off of I-70 Friday night,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Tolton Trailblazers play against the Hallsville Indians tonight for this Friday Night Fever’s Week 10 Game of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
MOBERLY - A man is in custody after a standoff with police on Friday afternoon. Moberly police responded to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Cold Weather Rule has annually assisted residents of the Show-Me State pay utility bills since 1977 and... More >>
in
STOCKTON - The black walnut harvesting season in Missouri is coming to an end in a couple weeks. Hammons... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Brian Treece hosted the mayors of Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield in Columbia on Friday to continue... More >>
in