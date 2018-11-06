Columbia Police Board Wants to Cancel Televised Meetings

COLUMBIA - Members of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board want the City Council to terminate its televised meetings.

The board holds meetings each month to hear public complaints about the police. The meetings are televised and streamed on the City's website.

In a memo to Mayor McDavid, board Chairman James Martin said he believes that by having the meetings televised, the public is less likely to step up and voice their concerns. He also said meetings would be better if they were held in smaller conference rooms, instead of the large council chamber it is held in now. It would allow a more private and comfortable setting for the public.

Some of the board members said these televised meetings are an unnecessary expense.