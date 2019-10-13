Columbia police call on community after weekend homicide deaths

2 weeks 6 days 20 hours ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 Sunday, September 22, 2019 5:48:00 PM CDT September 22, 2019 in News
By: Natalie Sopyla, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Two homicides over the weekend have brought the total number of homicide deaths in Columbia up to 10 this year, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Four of those deaths happened over a time span of a little more than a week. The most recent two homicides occurred early Sunday morning, when police responded to a shots fired report in east Columbia around 3 a.m.

Officers found 36-year-old Antonio Houston and 33-year-old Danielle Marine with gunshot wounds in the lawn of a residence on McKee Street. 

Both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital.

On September 13, a shooting on 5th street and Park Avenue killed 18-year-old Nadria Wright and left 28-year-old Sam Baldwin with life-threatening injuries.

Hours later, 19-year-old E'Quan Spain died in the hospital of a gunshot wound.

In a press release from the Columbia Police Department, Police Chief Geoff Jones said the community must "work together to address this violence. I ask our community members to have the courage to speak up and help. We can't do it alone."

There is no suspect in this weekend's shooting and the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking the community to come forward with any information.

