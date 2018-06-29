Columbia Police Chief Calls for Teen Curfew

COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia's police chief is calling for a teen curfew after a recent spate of shootings that has city leaders and many residents on edge.

Chief Ken Burton says he will develop a formal proposal for City Council consideration within the next month. Burton spoke Wednesday at a City Hall news conference along with Columbia's mayor and five council members.

The move comes after four shootings over nine days in the central Missouri college town, including a late-night weekend incident at a downtown intersection in which three young men were wounded as dozens of onlookers gathered nearby.

On Sunday, 25-year-old Anthony Unger of Jefferson City was shot dead in what Burton called a drug deal gone bad.