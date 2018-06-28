Columbia Police Chief Releases Statement on Heitholt Murder

COLUMBIA - A day after Ryan Ferguson was released from prison, Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton announced authorities are continuing to review on how to proceed with additional investigation regarding the 2001 homicide of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt.

On Wednesday afternoon Burton released the following statement:

"The Columbia Police Department has received multiple inquiries regarding the status of this case. The Department is reviewing the available options internally as to how or whether or not to proceed with additional investigation and/or a review of the case. Once a decision is made, I will release additional information. As always, we will continue to accept new information from anyone who is willing to come forward."

Ferguson spent more than nine years in prison.