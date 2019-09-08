Columbia police chief releases statement regarding improper arrest of middle school student

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said Friday an investigation which resulted in the arrest and overnight detention of a Smithton Middle School student was "not thorough."

In a written statement, Jones said the police department is in the process of "ensuring future investigations are complete and the involved employee’s performance improves." He said disciplinary action against the school resource officer who was involved has not been finalized.

The original incident occurred Jan. 10, when school resource officer Tony Ash arrested two students at the middle school following a report of felony assault.

The mother of one of the students, Kandas Holmes-Barnes, filed a discrimination complaint with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights. She said her daughter was racially profiled and told KOMU earlier this year video of the fight made it clear her daughter was not involved in the fight in any way.

She said her daughter faced bullying at school after the incident and tried to take her own life.

Jones said the Missouri Commission on Human Rights complaint has been terminated due to a lack of jurisdiction, but "we consistently strive to improve and have found several opportunities as a result of this investigation, interactions with the family involved, and the school administration."